Telangana Records Sudden Spike in Covid-19 Cases, Govt Blames it on ‘Lockdown Relaxations’

Attributing the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases to ‘lockdown relaxations’, the Telangana Government stated that a large chunk of the cases is from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal limits.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 99 fresh cases- of which 12 migrant workers also tested positive, taking the total tally of the state to 2,891 and the death toll to 92. In the last four days, the number of positive cases has shot up by 466 and deaths by 21.

A constant rise in the number of cases has been reported in the state ever since the relaxations were loosened up that is from May 16. Fifty-eight people succumbed to the infection in the last 15 days.

“It is being observed that there is mobility and movement of people from all walks of life. People are travelling across the state and some of them are not following the basic preventive measures like wearing a mask, maintaining safe physical distancing and overcrowding. There has been a surge in the cases since the relaxation of lockdown,” the health bulletin said.

Another major concern for Telangana is- low testing. The state has a track record for being one of the lowest testing states in the country, as of May 30, it had tested roughly about 30,000 samples.

A large number of migrants from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, and Bihar have tested positive in the state. However, authorities are still only testing symptomatic migrants and the rest of them are being home quarantined.

The director of public health has requested people to inform local authorities if they spot any new residents /migrants in their villages or towns. This way the health department aims to ensure that people entering from outside adhere to rules of home quarantine.

In the process of easing relaxations, Telangana has opened its borders and people do not require any permit to cross or enter the state. Meanwhile, red zone like Hyderabad- has allowed all shops, salons to reopen barring cinema halls, pubs and restaurants.





