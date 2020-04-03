Telangana Registers Two New Deaths, 75 Fresh Coronavirus Cases

Hyderabad: Two new deaths due to Covid-19 and 75 virus-positive cases were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 11.

The two deceased were from Secunderabad and nearby Shadnagar, state health minister Etela Rajender said. "We are trying to identify the contacts of the victims," he added.

The cumulative cases stood at 229 in the state as of Friday, while 186 active cases are under treatment in designated hospitals in Hyderabad, Rajender said. As many as 15 patients were discharged after having tested negative, and the total number of those discharged was 32, he said.

"We have also identified all the Nizamuddin Markaz returnees. As instructed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the health department is conducting all medical tests and placing the pilgrims under quarantine and isolation," Rajender said.

The health minister also said that tests were being conducted in six diagnostics centres across the state capital.

