Telangana Reports 5 More Omicron Cases, State's Tally Reaches 84

Five more Omicron cases have been recorded in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 84, the state health department said on Sunday. All five cases were passengers who arrived at the international airport here from countries other than those declared "at risk" by the Centre, it said in a bulletin.

The bulletin said 32 Omicron-infected people have cumulatively recovered from the new variant, leaving the number of active cases at 52. It said 30 samples are awaited with regard to their Omicron status. Meanwhile, Telangana on Sunday reported 274 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,82,489, while the death toll rose to 4,030 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 212, followed by Ranga Reddy (18) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Sunday. It said 227 people recovered from the infection on Sunday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,74,680. The number of active cases was 3,779, the bulletin said.

It said 21,679 samples were tested on Sunday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,97,59,257. The samples tested per million population was 7,99,550. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.85 per cent.

