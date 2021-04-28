Telangana Requests Asymptomatic Patients Not to Rush to Hospitals

Telangana Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao on Wednesday requested people not to visit hospitals unnecessarily creating complications as the bed and oxygen availability is scarce now.

He observed that asymptomatic patients are trying to rush to hospitals causing chaos and shortage, besides spreading the virus.

Talking to the media persons, the health director of Telangana said that many asymptomatic people are pressing the panic button by coming to hospitals unnecessarily for Corona tests.

He advised them not to come to the hospitals with mild symptoms for three days. “We have 85 percent of patients with mild Corona symptoms and they can be treated at home,” he said.

He claimed that as much as 95 percent Corona cases getting recovery in the State is really a breather.

However, Srimivas Rao said that the shortage of oxygen and beds was caused when more people rushed to the hospitals without symptoms.

“We gave injections to 45 lakh people and there are no serious illnesses, or side effects, later,” he said.

The State government is fully prepared with adequate beds, medicines, vaccines and enough manpower to face any situation, he said.

The director stated that 85 percent of people with the virus are needless to worry about visiting the hospital. They can get treatment if the symptoms are serious like losing taste, smell, fever, and vomiting ailments.

The government took action with the allocation of 50,000 beds for Covid patients in the government and private hospitals, he said.

He added that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is monitoring the Corona facilities and rising in cases regularly.

Though cases are down now, people cannot remain careless as mutant strains may see more vibrancy in May, he pointed out.

He has also requested people not to attend marriages and festivals as that may cause virus transmission and follow Corona protocols strictly.

