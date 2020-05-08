Telangana Requests Centre to Move 17 Districts to Green & Orange Zones as Covid-19 Situation Improves

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Friday said that the state has requested the Centre to move 17 districts to green and orange zones as the situation has improved in these regions. No fresh death due to the coronavirus was reported in the state and the toll remained at 29.

"We've asked the Centre to declare 14 'orange zone' districts as 'green zones' as they have not reported a single COVID-19 case in the last 20 days. We've recommended that 3 'red zone' districts that are not reporting cases be declared as orange zones." he said.

The state recorded 10 new cases on Friday, taking the toll to 1,132. While 34 people were discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours. The total number of those discharged stood at 727.

Refuting opposition's claims that less number of tests are being conducted, the health minister says that those allegations were "baseless and meaningless".

"The Congress and the BJP are trying to gain mileage with cheap comments on coronavirus tests," he said.

While the Centre has extended lockdown till May 17, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the lockdown in state will continue till May 29.

Rajender said that despite stricter measures the positive cases are surging in three districts -- Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.