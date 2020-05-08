INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Telangana Requests Centre to Move 17 Districts to Green & Orange Zones as Covid-19 Situation Improves

Hyderabad Police questions commuters during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus (Photo Credit: PTI)

Hyderabad Police questions commuters during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus (Photo Credit: PTI)

The state recorded 10 new cases on Friday, taking the toll to 1,132. While 34 people were discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

H Venkatesh
  • News18
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
Share this:

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Friday said that the state has requested the Centre to move 17 districts to green and orange zones as the situation has improved in these regions. No fresh death due to the coronavirus was reported in the state and the toll remained at 29.

"We've asked the Centre to declare 14 'orange zone' districts as 'green zones' as they have not reported a single COVID-19 case in the last 20 days. We've recommended that 3 'red zone' districts that are not reporting cases be declared as orange zones." he said.

The state recorded 10 new cases on Friday, taking the toll to 1,132. While 34 people were discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours. The total number of those discharged stood at 727.

Refuting opposition's claims that less number of tests are being conducted, the health minister says that those allegations were "baseless and meaningless".

"The Congress and the BJP are trying to gain mileage with cheap comments on coronavirus tests," he said.

While the Centre has extended lockdown till May 17, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the lockdown in state will continue till May 29.

Rajender said that despite stricter measures the positive cases are surging in three districts -- Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading