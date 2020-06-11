Telangana Requisitions 60 Covid-19 Isolation Coaches From Railways, Delhi Asks For 10

After languishing for almost two months, the Railways' isolation coaches have finally found takers -- Telangana which has requisitioned 60 of these coaches and Delhi which has asked for 10 such coaches.







The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the coronavirus care centres as per guidelines issued by the Union health ministry.







According to the integrated coronavirus plan developed by the health ministry and the NITI Aayog, these coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted all facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases.







"Sixty coaches have been requisitioned in Telangana for Secunderabad, Kachiguda and Adilabad. Ten coaches have been requisitioned in Delhi," the railways said.







The Indian railways has modified 5,231 coaches as coronavirus care centres. All these coaches are non-air conditioned