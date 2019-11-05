Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Revenue Official, Burnt Alive over Alleged Land Dispute, Cremated with State Honours

Politicians and government officials paid their last respects to her even as revenue department employees staged protests at various places in the state, condemning the incident and demanding security for the staff.​

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:November 5, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
Telangana Revenue Official, Burnt Alive over Alleged Land Dispute, Cremated with State Honours
Representative image.

Hyderabad: A Telangana government official who was burnt alive in her office on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday was cremated with full state honours at the Nagole public cemetery here on Tuesday.

Politicians and government officials paid their last respects to her even as revenue department employees staged protests at various places in the state, condemning the incident and demanding security for the staff.​ Several revenue officials and employees boycotted their duties and wore black badges as a mark of protest.

Vijaya Reddy was burnt alive in her office by the accused, Suresh, over an alleged land dispute on Monday. A day later, her husband, Subhash Reddy, lit her funeral pyre as the police fired guns into the air as a mark of respect.

Vijaya Reddy's body was earlier taken in a procession from her house in Kothapet to the cemetery. A large number of revenue officials and employees participated in the procession and shouted slogans against the state government. Among those in the procession were CP Mahesh Bhagavat, the representative of peoples' organisations, MLA Sudhur Reddy and TJS chief Kodandaram.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar condemned the gory incident. He instructed collectors of all districts to take action and calm down protests by revenue officials and employees before it blows up into another crisis along the lines of the continuing RTC strike.

