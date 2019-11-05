Telangana Revenue Official, Burnt Alive over Alleged Land Dispute, Cremated with State Honours
Politicians and government officials paid their last respects to her even as revenue department employees staged protests at various places in the state, condemning the incident and demanding security for the staff.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A Telangana government official who was burnt alive in her office on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday was cremated with full state honours at the Nagole public cemetery here on Tuesday.
Politicians and government officials paid their last respects to her even as revenue department employees staged protests at various places in the state, condemning the incident and demanding security for the staff. Several revenue officials and employees boycotted their duties and wore black badges as a mark of protest.
Vijaya Reddy was burnt alive in her office by the accused, Suresh, over an alleged land dispute on Monday. A day later, her husband, Subhash Reddy, lit her funeral pyre as the police fired guns into the air as a mark of respect.
Vijaya Reddy's body was earlier taken in a procession from her house in Kothapet to the cemetery. A large number of revenue officials and employees participated in the procession and shouted slogans against the state government. Among those in the procession were CP Mahesh Bhagavat, the representative of peoples' organisations, MLA Sudhur Reddy and TJS chief Kodandaram.
Principal Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar condemned the gory incident. He instructed collectors of all districts to take action and calm down protests by revenue officials and employees before it blows up into another crisis along the lines of the continuing RTC strike.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers