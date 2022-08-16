Telangana Reverberates with National Anthem as Public Along With CM KCR Take Part in Mass Singing to Mark Independence Day

Marking the 75th Independence Day with due respect to the national anthem, people across Telangana took part in the mass singing of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ at a programme held at 11.30 am on Tuesday which was organised by the state government. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took part in the programme at the popular Abids Circle (GPO Circle) where a stage was erected behind the statue of the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Members of Parliament K Keshava Rao, Asaduddin Owaisi, ministers Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, Prashant Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, members of the legislative assembly and members of the legislative council accompanied the chief minister where everyone sang the national anthem after a siren was heard. When it comes to other parts of the twin cities people gathered well in advance by 11 am at many open spaces, grounds, parks, educational institutions, government offices and commercial markets and took part in the mass singing of the national anthem sharp by 11.30 am by paying rich tributes to the song.

When it comes to other parts of Telangana, in Siddipet district, as part of taking part in the mass national anthem singing, toddy toppers climbed the palm trees carrying the national flag with one hand and sang the song. People from all walks of life took part in the programme by gathering at various junctions in the Mulugu district.

In the Narayanpet district headquarters, people in large numbers formed a circle around the famous ‘metla baavi’ (well with steps) and sang the national anthem in one go. People belonged to Adilabad, Kamareddy, Warangal, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar and other districts across Telangana also took part in the mass singing of national anthem programme marking the 75th Independence Day of India.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here