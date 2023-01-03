Telangana: Rowdy Sheeter Stabbed to Death During Clash Over Song at Birthday Party in Nizamabad

A dispute between two rival groups over playing a DJ song at a birthday party led to physical attacks between the two, where a rowdy sheeter was brutally murdered with knives by the rival group members. The incident took place at the Sarangapur locality of Nizamabad, Telangana.

Arshad, a resident of the Sarangapur locality wanted to celebrate his birthday on Sunday night in a big way. He invited Ibrahim alias Jangal Ibbu and Arif Dan of Drivers Colony to his party.

Jangal Ibbu and Arif are once close friends and they are habitual offenders. Cases of murder attempts and physical attacks are registered against the duo at various police stations in the Nizamabad district. The police filed rowdy sheets against the two and the police registered cases against Jangal Ibbu and Arif under PD Act.

In recent times, disputes cropped up between the duo and they started doing illegal activities individually and maintaining gangs on their own.

Jangal Ibbu came to the party first where he objected to playing a DJ song praising his rival Arif Dan.

In the meantime, Arif Dan entered the scene when Jangal Ibbu was about to leave the party and a heated argument took place between them. Clashes between the gangs started and members of the Arif Dan gang indiscriminately attacked Jangal Ibbu with knives. Severely injured Jangal Ibbu was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. A case was registered at Sixth Town Police Station and an investigation is on.

