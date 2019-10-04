Telangana RTC Buses to Go Off Roads from Midnight as Govt Threatens to Impose ESMA

Hyderabad: Employees of state owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday decided to go ahead with an indefinite strike from midnight as the government warned to impose Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and suspend those participating in it.

As government's talks with the RTC employees’ unions failed to bring the impasse to an end, trade unions leaders allege the authorities did not respond to requests for written assurances and the three member committee of IAS officers, appointed by the government, concluded the discussions half-heartedly without any clear guarantee.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of RTC insisted on a written assurance on their main demand for merger of the TSRTC with the government but the panel comprising three IAS officials said they would go into the subject and submit a report to the government, which will take a final decision.

Following the discussions, JAC made it clear that they are going for an indefinite strike from midnight on Friday.

“About 50 thousand RTC workers are participating in the strike. We are requesting the people to support us to save RTC,” said Ashwathama Reddy, Chairman, JAC.

RTC employees are demanding the merger of the corporation with the government. Recently, Andhra Pradesh government took a similar step and merged the RTC employees with the government.

“If the merger is successful in Andhra Pradesh, why can’t we (Telangana) do it?,” JAC questioned.

On the other hand, the three IAS officers expressed dissatisfaction with the trade union.

“Don’t trouble the people in the festive season with this strike which is against the rules. If required, we will impose the ESMA. Government is working to solve the problems of the RTC and we want to think properly about the merger, but the trade union is not listening,” special principal secretary to the government, Somesh Kumar, said.

TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma, who is also a member of the panel, termed the strike illegal as public transport fall under ESMA. He said the TSRTC management has powers to dismiss from service the striking employees.

He said as part of the alternate arrangements to deal with the strike, the TSRTC will operate 2,100 hired buses with the help of 3,000 temporary drivers and other employees.

He said since the schools have Dasara holidays, 20,000 school buses will be operated by issuing them temporary permits

Another panel member Ramakrishna Rao said the government has given Rs 3,303 crore to the TSRTC since formation of Telangana state in 2014. He claimed that the government released more money than the allocation made in the budget for last three years.

(With inputs from IANS)

