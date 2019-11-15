Telangana RTC Employees Continue Stir; Temporary Driver Attempts Suicide at Jagtial District Headquarters
The RTC employees and activists of different opposition parties organised two-wheeler rallies, sit-ins and other forms of protest at different places in the state, as the indefinite stir entered the 42nd day.
File photo of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station during the TSRTC employees' strike over various demands, in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who expressed willingness to drop their major demand of merger with the state government, continued their protests in support of their other demands on Friday.
Finding fault with the TRS government for not resolving the strike, state Congress vice-president Mallu Ravi demanded that the government hold talks with the RTC staff without any further delay.
Slamming the government over the deaths of some RTC workmen during the strike period, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao said the government should initiate dialogue with the employees immediately if it had any moral values.
The state government had earlier declared the strike to be illegal.
A private driver, working for TSRTC, allegedly tried to commit suicide at Jagtial district headquarters.
According to officials, Tokki Rajanna, 38, who was working as a temporary driver, consumed poison at his residence in Jagtial town.
His family members rushed him to a government
hospital, where doctors said his condition was stable.
Agitating TSRTC employees gathered at the hospital in
large numbers. The reason for the suicide attempt was yet to
be ascertained, police said.
Alleging that the State Government was misleading the
public and also courts, the agitating RTC employees had on
Thursday said they were willing to drop the main demand of
merger of the corporation with the government, for the time
being.
The TSRTC employees have been on strike since October
5 to press their charter of demands, including merger of RTC
with the government and revision of pay scales.
