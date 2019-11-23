Telangana RTC Strike to Continue Amid Uncertainty Over Retaining Employees, KCR's Response Awaited

Hyderabad: TSRTC JAC Chief E Ashwathama Reddy on Saturday made it clear that the employees will continue the strike as long as there is no response from the state government on their demand to retain all of them. He expressed hope that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a good decision in favour of the RTC employees.

On the other hand, KCR held a key meeting at Pragathi Bhavan with minister P Ajay Kumar and the concerned officials. This meeting gains significance as the high court on Saturday gave a verdict allowing the state government to offer bus routes to private operators. The chief minister is reportedly mulling options on whether to retain employees as they called off strike sans conditions.

Meanwhile, Ashwathama Reddy told media that they will convey their decision to continue the strike to RTC in-charge MD Sunil Sharma. We hope that the state government will take a good decision in favour of the RTC employees, Ashwathama Reddy said.

While the future course of action will be announced on Sunday, Reddy informed that the women RTC employees will stage protests at MGBS on Sunday to press for their demand. The protesters will form human chain at all bus depots in all districts on Sunday, the JAC chief said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.