Telangana School Faces Action After it Hoists National Flag on Pole Carrying a Cross

The flag was raised on a pole, which had the cross, on independence day, sparking off a protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
Telangana School Faces Action After it Hoists National Flag on Pole Carrying a Cross
Image for representation only.
Sangareddy (Telangana): A private school has been booked for allegedly disrespecting the national flag in Medak district in Telangana by hoisting it on a pole carrying a cross, police said on Friday.

The flag was raised on a pole, which had the cross, on independence day, sparking off a protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, they said.

The activists of the saffron outfits said the school management had insulted the national flag and lodged a complaint, a police official said.

The school management could not be reached for comments. A case under prevention of insults to national honour Act has been registered against the school and investigation has begun.

