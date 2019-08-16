Telangana School Faces Action After it Hoists National Flag on Pole Carrying a Cross
The flag was raised on a pole, which had the cross, on independence day, sparking off a protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.
Image for representation only.
Sangareddy (Telangana): A private school has been booked for allegedly disrespecting the national flag in Medak district in Telangana by hoisting it on a pole carrying a cross, police said on Friday.
The flag was raised on a pole, which had the cross, on independence day, sparking off a protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, they said.
The activists of the saffron outfits said the school management had insulted the national flag and lodged a complaint, a police official said.
The school management could not be reached for comments. A case under prevention of insults to national honour Act has been registered against the school and investigation has begun.
