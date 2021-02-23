News18 Logo

Telangana Schools to Reopen from February 24 for Classes 6 to 8 With Covid-19 Guidelines

Representational image: Reuters

Before coming to school, students will have to submit a consent letter from their parents.

Schools in Telangana will reopen for students of classes 6 to 8 from February 24. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday said that the decision was taken based on instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Students of classes 6 to 8 will be returning to classrooms after a gap of almost a year. Physical classes were suspended early last year to check the spread of Covid-19. The state government has already permitted schools to reopen for classes 9 and above.

"Physical classes for class 6 to class 8 students can be reopened from February 24 to March 1,” Times of India quoted Reddy as saying. The minister also stated that all schools will have strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Before coming to school, students will have to submit a consent letter from their parents.


