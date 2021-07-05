Telangana Sees Further Dip in Covid-19 Cases With 808 Infections, 7 Deaths in a Day

As Covid-19 cases and fatalities continue to dip in the second wave of the pandemic due to precautionary measures, Telangana registered 808 fresh cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department bulletin, Director Srinivas Rao said that Covid cases and deaths saw a further dip on Monday. Out of 1,03,398 tests conducted, only 808 cases were found positive for infection.

The recovery rate again surpassed the positivity rate, with 1,061 cases recuperating from the infectious disease. With seven fresh deaths, the toll rose to 3,898. The state currently has 11,704 active cases.

So far, a total of 6,12,096 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Telangana against the tally of 6,27,498 cases, the bulletin added.

It said 1,03,398 samples were tested on Monday and the total number tested till date was 1,91,69,799. The samples tested per million population were 5,15,040.

