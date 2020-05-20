Telangana Sent Back Home Over 1 Lakh Migrants by 74 Special Trains, Says Official

The state government has so far deployed 74 special trains and ferried more than one lakh people, said Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday.

He said the state government paid Rs 8.5 crore to the railways as payment of fare for all the migrant workers sent to other states.

Earlier, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao alleged that the Centre had made zero contribution.







In a tweet, Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said: "As a responsible government, Telangana has so far run 75 trains; shramik specials, ferrying one lakh plus people to various states."







"The state has paid more than Rs 6 crore to the Railways and not charged even a single paisa to workers. Food and water included... zero contribution from the government of India; strange but a fact," said Rama Rao.







His charge comes days after KCR mounted a strong attack on the Centre over the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package and accused it of treating states like 'beggars' by linking the rise in borrowing limits to certain conditions.







The Centre has said it was bearing 85% of the cost of running the special trains to ferry migrant workers and as of Tuesday more than 1,600 Shramik specials had been operated carrying over 21.5 lakh people.