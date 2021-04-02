Telangana: Six Family Members Drown in Godavari River Near Nizamabad

Six people who had gone to take a holy dip drowned in the Godavari river at a village in Nizamabad district of

Telangana on Friday.

About 25 people, all relatives, gathered at VIP Pushkar Ghat in Pochampadu in the district for a family-related religious event and seven of them ventured into the river for a bath. The people from three families from Ellammagutta, Deekampally, Maklore and Nizamabad had gathered. A large number of devotees gather on Fridays to offer a Teppa Deepam (raft lamp) at the ghat.

According to the police report, two children accidentally slipped into the river during their bath when one of the teenagers ventured into the deeper part of the river. Six family members who had jumped to help drowned and one was rescued by locals.

The deceased have been identified as Bobbili Srinivas (40), his sons Srikar (14), Siddharth (16) from Ellammagutta, Suresh (40) of Deekampally and his son Raju (24) from Maklure and Yogesh (16) of Deekampally village.