Telangana Slams Andhra Govt on Power Generation at Srishailam Hydel Project , Writes to KRMB

Amid raging controversy over sharing of Krishna river water for irrigation projects, K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government on Sunday reiterated its stand on water share and wrote to the Krishna River water Management Board (KRMB) informing that it will go ahead for power production at Srishailam hydel project.

Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar said in a letter that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government argued to stop water supply at the left side of Srishailam site against power generation.

He further said that Telangana has rights to produce power by using its water in the site meant for it.

Slamming the Andhra Pradesh government, he further said that in 1959 planning commission had given its permission for power generation at Srishailam.

The planning commission, he said, also stated in 1963 that waters in Srishailam project can be used only for power generation. These waters cannot be used for irrigation or drinking the Commission stated.

The letter by Telangana government to the apex water board came after the Andhra Pradesh government allegedly objected to power generation in Srishailam project.

Jagan Reddy invited wrath from the state as he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention on these controversial issues.

Kumar said that the hydel project is for power generation by using available water.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed ministers and officials to fight to get state share of waters and power generation despite Andhra Pradesh government’s objections. He also said that the Telangana government is following stipulated norms for power production which cannot be objected by others.

