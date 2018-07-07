GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Telangana SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Expected Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Stay Tuned!

Contributor Content

Updated:July 7, 2018, 12:13 PM IST
Telangana SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Expected Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Stay Tuned!
(Image: News18.com)
SSC 10th supplementary Results are expected to be announced soon by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on its official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. The examinations for SSC 10th supplementary were conducted from 4th June - 9th June 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a close tab on the official website to check their results once it’s released by TBSE.


The total number of students who had appeared for TBSE SSC 10th examination were 5,38,867, out of which girls took the lead over boys. The total pass percentage stood at 83.78% for students who had cleared Telangana SSC examination 2018. District Jagital ranked at the top with highest score in pass percentage while Adilabad ranked at the lowest district wise.

The supplementary examinations were organized for candidates who had got a compartment in the state board exams.

Telangana Board of Secondry Education (TBSE) organizes final examination every year for Higher Secondary Examination, High School Certificate Examination and examination for all other courses directed by SSC board

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
