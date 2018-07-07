English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Telangana SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Expected Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Stay Tuned!
he examinations for SSC 10th supplementary were conducted from 4th June - 9th June 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a close tab on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in to check their results once it’s released by TBSE.
(Image: News18.com)
SSC 10th supplementary Results are expected to be announced soon by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on its official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. The examinations for SSC 10th supplementary were conducted from 4th June - 9th June 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a close tab on the official website to check their results once it’s released by TBSE.
The total number of students who had appeared for TBSE SSC 10th examination were 5,38,867, out of which girls took the lead over boys. The total pass percentage stood at 83.78% for students who had cleared Telangana SSC examination 2018. District Jagital ranked at the top with highest score in pass percentage while Adilabad ranked at the lowest district wise.
The supplementary examinations were organized for candidates who had got a compartment in the state board exams.
Telangana Board of Secondry Education (TBSE) organizes final examination every year for Higher Secondary Examination, High School Certificate Examination and examination for all other courses directed by SSC board
Also Watch
The total number of students who had appeared for TBSE SSC 10th examination were 5,38,867, out of which girls took the lead over boys. The total pass percentage stood at 83.78% for students who had cleared Telangana SSC examination 2018. District Jagital ranked at the top with highest score in pass percentage while Adilabad ranked at the lowest district wise.
The supplementary examinations were organized for candidates who had got a compartment in the state board exams.
Telangana Board of Secondry Education (TBSE) organizes final examination every year for Higher Secondary Examination, High School Certificate Examination and examination for all other courses directed by SSC board
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- 2018 Telangana SSC 10th Supplementary Results
- bse.telangana.gov.in
- SSC 10th
- SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
- 2018 Telangana SSC 10th Supplementary Results
- bse.telangana.gov.in
- SSC 10th
- SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter