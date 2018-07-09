GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Telangana SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Released at bse.telangana.gov.in, Check now!

Telangana Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) 10th Supplementary Result 2018 available on bse.telangana.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 9, 2018, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Released at bse.telangana.gov.in, Check now!
The SSC Supplementary examination was held from 4th June to 19th June 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Telangana Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) 10th Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana State on its official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

The SSC Supplementary examination was held from 4th June to 19th June 2018. The candidates who had appeared for the SSC 10th supplementary exams must check the official website by following the instructions given below:

How to check Telangana SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018?

Step1 – Visit the official website - http://bse.telangana.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘SSC A.S.E June 2018 Results’ on the left side of home page

Step3 – Enter the roll number and Submit

Step 4 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link - http://results18.bsetelangana.org/

Total number of students who had appeared in annual SSC exam was 5, 38,867, for which the results were declared on 27th April 2018. Overall pass percentage was 83.78%; girls took the lead with 85.14% pass percentage, while boys got 82.46% pass percentage.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Recommended For You

Photogallery