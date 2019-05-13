Take the pledge to vote

Telangana SSC Result 2019: Admission for Intermediate 1st Year to Start from May 21

The TS SSC Class 10 result 2019 will be released by the Telangana Board (TSBSE) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Telangana SSC Result 2019: Admission for Intermediate 1st Year to Start from May 21
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Telangana SSC result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is set to declare the Telangana SSC result 2019 today and then the admission process for first-year Intermediate class is likely to start from May 21. The first phase of admission to Intermediate class will end on July 1 by granting provisional admissions to qualifying candidates. According to a media report, the exam conducting authority Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education also known as Directorate of Government Examinations will begin the admission process for qualifying candidates into several Intermediate courses once the original mark sheets, pass certificates and Transfer Certificates of Telangana SSC result 2019 or 2019 Telangana 10th result is distributed. Then, the provisional admissions for Intermediate class will be granted.

Admission to intermediate courses in schools and colleges, under the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is set start on May 21. As per the latest update released by the Board, the classes for intermediate courses will begin on June 1 at Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided, Co-operative, T.S.Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, BC Welfare Residential, Incentive, Minority Residential, KGBV, T.S. Model Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges.

Schedule for the second admission phase to Intermediate class will be released after the first admission process concludes on July 1.

The Telangana SSC examination was held from March 16 to April 2. The Telangana SSC result 2017 was released on April 27 and 83.78% was the passing percentage recoded in the exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
