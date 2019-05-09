Telangana SSC Result Will be Announced in May Third Week, Says Official

: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education will announce TS SSC result in the third week of May said an official from the SSC Board Telangana.Vijaykumar, Secretary of the Secondary Educations Board said that the evaluation process is over and the Telangana SSC results' release date will be there in the third week of May.The Secondary Education secretary has requested parents to not "worry about their child's result"."We have evaluated the papers in three stages. If anybody got zero marks in any subject we will re-check two times. The evaluation process has been done. It takes normally fifteen day time after the evaluation to release the TS BSE results," he said.Vijaykumar also announced that this year the SSC Board is going to introduce an App for students. "After results come out if any student faces any problem with the result they can simply log in to the app and post the problem. Within a short time we will fix the problem," he told News18.Meanwhile, protests are continuing in the state over the alleged goof-up in Intermediate exam results. The TS BSE had released Telangana SSC results on April 27 last year. The TS SSC results saw 83 per cent of students qualifying the exams for higher education.