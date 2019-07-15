Telangana State Board Inter Supplementary Result 2019 Declared at bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Result 2019 Declared | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the TS Class 12 Supplementary Result 2019 at its official website bie.telangana.gov.in and on this direct link for general courses. Vocational courses can be accessed via this direct link.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), conducted the TS supplementary examination in June for candidates who failed to secure the passing marks in regular board exams.

Where to Check Telangana Inter Supplementary Result:

1. results.cgg.gov.in

2. tsbie.cgg.gov.in

3. results.manabadi.co.in

Steps to Check Telangana Inter Supplementary Result:

Step 1. Visit the exam convener Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education’s official website: bie.telangana.gov.in or click on the direct links above

Step 2. Click on the ‘TS Intermediate Supplementary Result’ link

Step 3. On the TS Class 12 supplementary result window enter your hall ticket number

Step 4. The revised TSBIE scores, TS Intermediate Supplementary Result, TS Inter Supplementary Result can be viewed

Step 5. Take a printout of Telangana Inter Supplementary Result for further use

Candidates facing problems can send an email at ‘helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in’ or call on 040-24600110.