Telangana State Election Commission Postpones Counting of Votes in Civic Polls
The decision was taken following representations from the Congress, BJP and others that there should only be as short a time as possible between the counting of votes and election to the posts of zilla parishad chairman and others, according to the order.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) Friday postponed the counting of votes, scheduled to be held on May 27, in the rural local body polls. The three-phased rural local body polls concluded on May 14. "...the State Election Commission decides to postpone the counting date from May 27 to another date to be notified shortly," the SEC said in an order.
The parties, in their representations, pointed out that any delay in issuing notification to the posts of ZP chairperson and others would lead to horse-trading involving the newly-elected zilla parishad territorial constituency (ZPTC) and mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs) members. BJP had expressed concern over reports that the election of ZP chairman would be held after July 5 as the incumbent ZPTCs and MPTCs have their tenure till then. The ZPTCs would elect the ZP chairman.
