English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Result Declared, Check it Out
The schedule for part II of the online application will be updated soon.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the result for SCT SI and equivalent exam.
1,88,715 candidates had registered for the recruitment, out of which 1,88,482 appeared for the written test. The schedule for part II of the online application will be updated soon.
The candidates who cleared the written exam (PMT/PET) is uploaded on the website (https://www.tslprb.in/)
1,88,715 candidates had registered for the recruitment, out of which 1,88,482 appeared for the written test. The schedule for part II of the online application will be updated soon.
The candidates who cleared the written exam (PMT/PET) is uploaded on the website (https://www.tslprb.in/)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Eats Fish Eyeballs, Faces Icy Waterfalls in Adventure TV Show
- All-New Honda CR-V Test Drive Review - SUV For The Urban Indian
- Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid More of a Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
- Fortnite Addiction Caused 200 Divorces in 2018, Says UK Divorce Website
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...