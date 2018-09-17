GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Result Declared, Check it Out

The schedule for part II of the online application will be updated soon.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Result Declared, Check it Out
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the result for SCT SI and equivalent exam.

1,88,715 candidates had registered for the recruitment, out of which 1,88,482 appeared for the written test. The schedule for part II of the online application will be updated soon.

The candidates who cleared the written exam (PMT/PET) is uploaded on the website (https://www.tslprb.in/)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...