As the Telangana government prepares to roll out the Dalit Bandhu scheme to a greater number of beneficiaries, Station Ghanpur constituency MLA’s family members was found featured on the list of beneficiaries eligible to avail Rs 10 lakh direct benefit transfer under the scheme.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme, a flagship programme of the Telangana government, is aimed at intensifying the level of financial assistance to SC households for establishment of suitable income generating economic support schemes.

Under this scheme, a one-time capital assistance Rs.10.00 lakh is provided to each eligible SC family as 100 per cent grant/subsidy to establish a suitable income generating schemes as per their choice (without bank loan linkage), as per the state government.

The inclusion of the brother of Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah’s in the list of those going to get the benefits of Dalit Bandhu scheme has reportedly irked the locals. Along with the MLA’s brother, Thatikonda Suresh Kumar, there are a few other public representatives on the list, local reports said.

