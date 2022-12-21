Telangana: Teacher Brings Back Absent High School Student to Class, Explains 'Importance of Education' to His Parents

In a surprising incident, a high school teacher went to the house of a class 10 student who was absent from classes for the past 10 days and brought him to the school on his moped after convincing the parents of the student about the importance of education. The incident took place in Bejjanki Mandal headquarters in Siddipet district, Telangana.

As many as 64 students have been pursuing education at the Government high school in Bejjanki, where six students are in class 10. The school authorities have been conducting special classes for the class 10 students.

Meanwhile, Naveen, a student from class 10 is not attending classes for the past 10 days. The headmaster took the absence of the student seriously. He called English teacher Praveen Kumar and asked him to go to the student’s house and bring him back to the school after convincing his parents.

The English teacher went to Naveen’s house, surprising everyone in the vicinity as he sit-in in front of the house. Seeing this, the parents came out of the house and asked him the reason behind his sit-in in front of their house.

He informed them that their son is not attending classes for the past 10 days. Praveen Kumar said that class 10 is a stepping stone for any student in their future education and one can have to produce the class 10 certificate to get employment.

After the parents of the student were convinced, the English teacher took Naveen to the school, where everyone was surprised by the commitment of the teacher toward the student.

