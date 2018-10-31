English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Teacher Held for Beating Boy With Scale Over Incomplete Homework
A Shankar, the teacher, had given an assignment to the third standard student on Monday and after finding that he had not done it, he allegedly hit the boy with a wooden scale.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: A teacher of a private school here was taken into custody after he allegedly beat up a nine-year-old boy for not completing his assignment, police said Wednesday.
A Shankar, the teacher, had given an assignment to the third standard student on Monday and after finding that he had not done it, he allegedly hit the boy with a wooden scale, Ibrahimpatnam police station sub-inspector Mohan said.
The boy was treated at a hospital for a minor injury and discharged, police said. Shankar was taken into custody after the family lodged a complaint, they added.
