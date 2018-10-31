Telangana Teacher Held for Beating Boy With Scale Over Incomplete Homework

A teacher of a private school here was taken into custody after he allegedly beat up a nine-year-old boy for not completing his assignment, police said Wednesday.A Shankar, the teacher, had given an assignment to the third standard student on Monday and after finding that he had not done it, he allegedly hit the boy with a wooden scale, Ibrahimpatnam police station sub-inspector Mohan said.The boy was treated at a hospital for a minor injury and discharged, police said. Shankar was taken into custody after the family lodged a complaint, they added.