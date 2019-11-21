Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Techie Found Hanging from Ceiling Fan After Company Shortlists Her Name for Termination

The 24-year-old woman was employed with a software firm for the last two years and went into depression after finding out that she was among the employees who were being considered for termination.

New Delhi: In what looks to be a case of suicide, a Telangana-based techie was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room.

The 24-year-old woman was employed with a software firm for the last two years and is said to have taken the extreme step after her name was shortlisted for termination by the company. According to an NDTV report, the victim had gone into depression after finding out that she was among the employees who were being considered for termination.

The report also quoted Circle Inspector of Raidurgam Police station as saying that the suicide note which was found at the spot had stated that the victim's organs should be donated. A case has been registered and the victim's body was shifted to a government facility for postmortem.

