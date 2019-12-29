Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana Teen Raped, Impregnated by Cousin and His Friend

The woman, who is now five-months pregnant, was raped several times over the past few months by the duo.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 7:42 PM IST

Representative image.

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated by her cousin and his friend in Nizamabad district, police said on Sunday.

The woman, who is now five-months pregnant, was raped several times over the past few months by the duo, they said.

The victim's parents filed a complaint on Saturday stating that the woman's cousin and his friend used to frequent their house while they were away at work and sexually assaulted her many times after intimidation.

A case was registered and one of the accused was taken into custody while a hunt has been launched to nab her cousin, they added.



