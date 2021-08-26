Telangana to Attend Krishna River Board Meeting, Andhra Pradesh Asks for 70:30 Ratio in Water Allocation

Hyderabad: After skipping two meetings, the Telangana government has decided to attend the Krishna River Management Board-KRMB meeting scheduled for September 1.

In a high-level review meeting on water resources and irrigation, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the irrigation officials to put forth their strong arguments about the rightful share of Telangana state in the Krishna River waters and also guided the officials on the strategy to be adapted on the matter.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government has written to the KRMB to allocate water at a 70:30 ratio for the 2021-22 water year as per the directions of the Second Tribunal for Krishna Water Disputes.

Responding to the letter of KRMB on asking the opinion of Telangana proposal of 50:50 ratio of water sharing between two Telugu states, AP Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) Narayana Reddy mentioned that the share in water pumps was not reasonable.

Andhra Pradesh clarified that the water share was not allocated project wise in the united state and some regulations were made in the supply of drinking water from the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to Chennai and the city of Hyderabad.

It also clarified that some project-wise decisions have been taken in the united AP in the power generation in Nagarjuna Sagar and water supply to Prakasam Barrage for irrigation purposes.

The AP said it had appealed to the tribunal seeking 1,059 TMCs for the needs of the state of Andhra Pradesh under the Redistribution Act.

