Telangana to Commence Budget session on March 7, Minus Governor’s Address

Telangana is all set to commence the Budget session this year from March 7, however, the session this year will commence without the mandatory governor’s address. Confronting the TRS government for the move, the BJP members said that this is not just against the constitution, but also is an insult to a woman.

According to the rules of the legislature, the governor must address the first session of the new legislature, and then the first annual meeting. Usually, the governor addresses the joint session of the assembly on the first day. It is then the government passes a resolution after discussion in the house. However, this won’t be the case for this session in the Telangana assembly.

Siding with the government’s decision, sources from the Chief Minister’s office said, “The earlier session which was ended on October 8, 2021, was not prorogued. It means the budget session is a continuation of the earlier session. Hence, there is no need for the governor’s address. It is a discretion of the speaker.”

Not the first

But this is not the first time when the budget session will commence with the address. A similar kind of legislative session was held once in 1970 and once in 2014 in united Andhra Pradesh. Even in 2020-21, the budget session had begun without the governor’s speech.

Meanwhile, in 2020-21, the budget sessions began without a speech by the governor in the Bengal legislative assembly. In 2020, the Puducherry budget session was also held without then governor, Kiran Bedi’s address. Then Kiran Bedi had boycotted the speech for not sending a budget copy for her approval.

At loggerhead

The latest development has started fresh rumors about the face-off between the BJP-led central government appointed governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan and the state government. The speculation of a schism between the two has surfaced after some recent events, these include Telangana Chief Minister KCR along with other ministers not attending the republic day celebrations at Raj Bhavan after the governor has tried to enquire about the attack on BJP MP of Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind.

In another incident, the governor was not allocated a helicopter for a tour in Medaram. It is also speculated that recently, the governor and the CM did not speak to each other at the airport during the recent visit of President Ramnath Kovind in Hyderabad.

“Definitely, there is a clear gap between BJP and the CM. We will go with the constitution. It clears that there is no need for governor’s address for a continuous session” a close associate of the Chief Minister said.

However, opposing the move, BJP president Bandi Sanjay said that move is s insulting the constitution and the women. “Governor is a woman. Is this a way of honoring the first lady of the state? “ Sanjay asked.

Finance Minister Harish Rao will introduce the 2022-23 annual budget in the Legislative Assembly on March 7. The budget will be introduced by Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy or someone else in the council. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister KCR at Pragati Bhavan on Monday.

