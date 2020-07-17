Telangana to Conduct Exams for Final Year College Students as Suggested by UGC and AICTE

The Telangana government on Thursday said exams would be conducted for final year college students as suggested by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All-India Council for Technical Education.

To uphold the academic sanctity, it was decided to follow the UGC and AICTE guidelines and conduct examinations to degree, PG, Engineering final year students. Others will be promoted to the next class without any examination, the government said in a release.

The decision was announced after a meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on issues related to education.

It was also decided to start the engineering academic year from August 17 and preparations were on for a combined entrance tests schedule so that the students would not lose their precious academic year, the release said.

The government said it would soon take a final decision on re-opening schools, the mode of teaching and other related issues in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic after examining the guidelines of the Centre and the methods adopted by other states.

Educational institutions have remained shut since the national lockdown to check COVID-19 was first enforced in March.

Rao, who held the meeting with Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and officials, said a long-term strategy would be implemented to strengthen government educational institutions in the state by totally cleaning up of the education system."

For this, Rao instructed the officials to convene a meeting with the educationists and experts and enlist their opinions, the release said.

It was decided to follow the guidelines issued by UGC, AICTE and other such institutions with regard to administration of the educational institutions, conducting examinations and on syllabus, it said.