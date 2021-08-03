Telangana to Develop Ramappa Temple Site; Plans to Acquire Additional Land

After getting the UNESCO world heritage tag, and following high court directions to protect and develop the historical Ramappa Temple as a world-class heritage structure, the Telangana Government on Tuesday plunged into action.

It plans to acquire necessary land as it has about 27 acres of land conducive for the development of the site.

The government has directed Mulugu district collector, police chief, land revenue officers and others to initiate measures to get the land needed from the owners for the Ramappa Temple development as the world heritage structure.

Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar has instructed the officials concerned to come out with a plan to acquire land and to develop it.

The State Government sent a team of Ministers to visit the Ramappa Temple site and begun steps to protect historic structures after getting UNESCO’s heritage tag.

After visiting the site, Tourism and Culture Minister Srinivas Goud has stated that the government will acquire the necessary land for the development of the Ramappa Temple.

The Government will prepare an action plan to develop the site by taking over 27 acres of land at the site. The district officials concerned will acquire land and provide necessary help to the owners financially.

The plan is to develop the 800-year-old monument in about 27 acres with world-class facilities and infrastructure to attract international tourists.

After UNESCO offering its world heritage structure tag, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been focussing on this rich heritage structure to be developed on par with international standards, he said.

Srinivas Goud visited Ramappa Temple with a team of state media persons along with other ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, and state Planning Commission Deputy Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MP M Kavitha, MLA Seethakka and officials.

After performing pujas to Lord Shiva (Rudreshwara Swamy) at the site

and taking a view of the historical structures, which have been in negligent condition due to lack of upkeep and maintenance for a long time, they have decided to rectify the errors.

