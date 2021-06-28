Telangana to Give Aid of Rs 10 lakhs to Marginalized Dalit Families, Spend Rs 40,000 Cr Towards Their Empowerment

The Telangana government has decided to give Rs 10 lakh to the poor Dalit families in the state under the Dalit empowerment scheme and spend Rs 40,000 crores towards their empowerment.

The all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was held on Sunday at Pragati Bhavan to discuss the Dalit Empowerment Scheme.

The CM said that they will start the scheme with Rs 1200 crores this year selecting 100 families each from 119 assembly segments in the state.

A total of 11,900 families will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh per poor family and the amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Rs 1190 crore will be provided to the beneficiaries and Rs 20 crore will be spent on maintenance. The Chief Minister added.

“We are providing Rs 1,200 crore in the current budget for the Dalit empowerment scheme with a special objective. The government is ready to give another Rs 300 crore if needed. This is in addition to the Dalit sub-plan." KCR said.

He explained that the scheme would be implemented transparently and called on the people to come together beyond politics to ensure that the responsibility to make the scheme a complete success.

The Chief Minister also announced that the scheme would start help from those at the bottom of the Dalits and a census of eligible families will be held for this.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari wherever you go, the socially and economically backward groups are SCs and STs. My aim is to empower the Dalits by utilizing their God-given strength. The Dalits must move forward with the confidence that they too can progress. Governments have to play a key role in it." KCR said.

He also stated that the problems of rural and urban Dalits should be identified separately and solutions should be sought and officers were ordered to confirm it and submit a report.

Rao said that the government will pay the same compensation to the assigned lands as for the Patta lands for the assigned lands would be taken by the government in the land acquisition.

He said that Dalit youth should explore self-employment in industries, technology, etc., and directed the SC department authorities to prepare plans for the development of Dalits as per the procedure followed by the Dalit Study Forum.

The meeting was attended by Dalit Development Minister Koppula Eshwar, Government whips Balka Suman, Guvvala Balaraju, Prabhakar Rao, MPs Venkatesh Neta, Pasunur Dayakar, Raitubandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari, and other leaders.

Although the BJP boycotted the meeting, the party leader Motkupalli Narsimhalu participated and praised the CM for his government’s decisions on Dalit empowerment.

Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress Legislative Party Leader said, “the Dalit Empowerment Scheme with direct financial assistance, Dalits will be able to decide their own development. Rather than taking the assigned lands from the Dalit farmers, the value of the land should be ascertained and to that extent, the farmers should be given a share in the companies."

CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy assured them that they will give their complete cooperation for the empowerment of Dalits.

