Telangana to Go Under Lockdown from May 12 to 22, Govt to Float Global Tender for Vaccines

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Telangana government on Tuesday announced a 10-day lockdown

starting May 12, to control the situation.

According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to clamp a lockdown from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for 10 days. “However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6am to 10am daily," it said.

People will be allowed to buy essential items during the relaxation period. Only emergency services will be allowed in the lockdown. The chief minister has directed the officials to take steps to ensure that people adhere to the lockdown norms strictly.

The cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held at Parvathi Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Telangana’s covid-19 tally crossed half-a-million mark as 4,826 fresh cases were added while the toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties.

