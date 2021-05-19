Telangana to Implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme; Here’s All You Need to Know About PM-JAY

Telangana Medical and Health department signed an MoU with the National Health Authority (NHA) to join the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM Jana Arogya Yojana) PM-JAY. The pact was signed in the backdrop of the state government deciding to join the national scheme, government said in a statement.

Here’s all you need to know about the scheme:

The scheme offers annual cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 107.4 million poor and vulnerable households, or about 530 million beneficiaries.

It covers 1,354 medical and surgical packages categorised under 25 specialties such as cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology (chemotherapy for 50 types of cancers), burns, among others.

It provides cashless and paperless access to services at the point of care.

Eligible people can avail the benefits in the government and listed private hospitals.

Testing and treatment for COVID-19 is also free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals.

Till January 2021, over 40,000 beneficiaries were treated for Covid-19 under the scheme. Also, over 400,000 diagnostics tests for Covid-19 were performed.

On February 1, ‘Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign was launched by NHA, to spread awareness about the scheme.

On March 14, a record 800,000 beneficiaries were added under the campaign.

The campaign across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir among other states, helped register 12 million beneficiaries.

On March 23 at 9:56 am, the National Health Authority"s IT system verified Irfan Ali, a 25-year-old man from Bihar"s Gopalganj district, as the 10th crore Ayushman card holder.

AB-PMJAY CEO Ram Sewak Sharma had said: “I"m glad to see that everyday lakhs of new beneficiaries are being added under the Aapke Dwar Ayushman initiative. Encouraged by the progress, we have set a target to take the number of beneficiaries to at least 20 crore in the next financial year. For this, strong IEC activities are being carried out. This will be a true tribute to the vision of Ayushman Bharat."

