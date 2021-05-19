Telangana to Implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme; Here’s All You Need to Know About PM-JAY

Telangana Medical and Health department signed an MoU with the National Health Authority (NHA) to join the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM Jana Arogya Yojana) PM-JAY. The pact was signed in the backdrop of the state government deciding to join the national scheme, government said in a statement.
Here’s all you need to know about the scheme:
- The scheme offers annual cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 107.4 million poor and vulnerable households, or about 530 million beneficiaries.
- It covers 1,354 medical and surgical packages categorised under 25 specialties such as cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology (chemotherapy for 50 types of cancers), burns, among others.
- It provides cashless and paperless access to services at the point of care.
- Eligible people can avail the benefits in the government and listed private hospitals.
- Testing and treatment for COVID-19 is also free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals.
- Till January 2021, over 40,000 beneficiaries were treated for Covid-19 under the scheme. Also, over 400,000 diagnostics tests for Covid-19 were performed.
- On February 1, ‘Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign was launched by NHA, to spread awareness about the scheme.
- On March 14, a record 800,000 beneficiaries were added under the campaign.
- The campaign across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir among other states, helped register 12 million beneficiaries.
- On March 23 at 9:56 am, the National Health Authority"s IT system verified Irfan Ali, a 25-year-old man from Bihar"s Gopalganj district, as the 10th crore Ayushman card holder.
- AB-PMJAY CEO Ram Sewak Sharma had said: “I"m glad to see that everyday lakhs of new beneficiaries are being added under the Aapke Dwar Ayushman initiative. Encouraged by the progress, we have set a target to take the number of beneficiaries to at least 20 crore in the next financial year. For this, strong IEC activities are being carried out. This will be a true tribute to the vision of Ayushman Bharat."
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here