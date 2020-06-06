Telangana to Reopen Hotels, Malls and Temples on June 8; Guidelines in Place for Devotees

Hotels, restaurants, temples and shopping malls will be reopened in Telangana from June 8, after two months of a nationwide lockdown, as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials.

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in particular have started opening hotels, restaurants, temples and malls after the Centre allowed to states relax curbs in order to push economic growth. The state government is also likely allow plying of city buses from Monday, and is yet to decide on resumption of metro rail services.

Decision on reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions is yet to be taken.

As temples are set to reopen for devotees from Monday, state minister A Indrakaran Reddy announced several guidelines. Temples will be sanitised and theertha prasadam will not be distributed.

Devotees will be screened, and be required wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain distance in the temple premises.

Moreover no special rituals will be allowed. A decision on celebration of the Bonalu festival will be taken by the CM in a meeting.