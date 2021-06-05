Telangana to Start Diagnostic Centres in 19 Districts, Covid Among Free Tests Provided

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to start diagnostic Centers in 19 identified district headquarters in the state and in major government hospitals from Monday.

The CM has instructed officials to start diagnostic centres, where the set-up is completed, at Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, Mulugu, Mehboobabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sircilla, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Gadwal and Asifabad districts and in major government hospitals.

The CM reviewed details with the Medical and Health department officials. The officials explained to the CM how Covid cases were reducing in the state and said diagnostic centres were ready in 19 district headquarters. Chandrashekhar Rao asked them to start the services at the diagnostic centres from Monday onwards.

“Medical treatment is becoming costly for people. The poor are forced to sell their properties to get treatment. The cost of diagnostic tests have shot up more than disease treatment. To detect the ailment, blood and urine tests are a must. These days every other person is suffering from hypertension and diabetes. They have to get examined. Tests for the heart, liver, kidney, and lungs, Cancer, thyroid have become a necessity for the poor. Even coronavirus has joined the list," he said.

The CM instructed ministers, MLAs, local body representatives to coordinate with the medical and health department officials to ensure better medical care is given in their respective constituency to the people.

These diagnostic centres launched during the coronavirus pandemic would render major help to the people and a suitable name would be given to these Centres, the CM said.

KCR said 57 tests would be conducted at these centres, which included coronavirus testing. Besides the general tests, certain expensive speciality tests would also be carried out at the centres, free of costs.

He said the government had made arrangements to send the results of the test reports to the patients’ mobile phones.

“There are four types of expenses for medical treatment. The transport expenditure to reach the hospital, doctor’s fee, medicines, diagnostic tests, expenses for the inpatient, if discharged transport charges to come back home, in case of death, funeral expenses,” said KCR, adding that the government was bearing all these expenses and offering free services to people in government hospitals.

For emergency services, the government is running 428 ambulances under 108 services. Three hundred vehicles are already in operation for pregnant women under Amma Vadi Scheme, where the pregnant mothers are transported free to the hospitals and back home after the delivery, he said.

