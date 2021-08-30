Telangana to Use Drones For Afforestation in All 33 Districts Under ‘Hara Bhara’ Project

The Telangana government has partnered with Marut Drones, a Hyderabad-based drone technology startup, to launch a drone-based afforestation project, named ‘Hara Bhara’. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative where the state government will be planting 50 lakh trees across 12,000 hectares of land in forests in all the 33 districts of Telangana.

Seedcopter by Marut Drones is an aerial seeding solution for rapid and scalable reforestation. It shall bring community, science and technology together for an inclusive, sustainable and long-lasting solution. It’ll not only reverse environmental damage, but also create vital employment in rural, tribal and other vulnerable communities. Its core objective is to build strong communities for afforestation and bring awareness at a grassroots level on the effects of deforestation.

The drones will be used to disperse seed balls over thin, barren and empty forest lands to turn them into lush green abodes of trees. The process begins with a field survey and mapping of the terrain area to understand the ecosystem and demarcate the areas needing urgent attention. This is used to determine the number and species of trees that can be planted in the barren land based on the soil, climate, and other parameters. The seed balls are prepared by the local women and welfare communities, which are dispersed via drones in the targeted areas. Further, the area is continuously monitored to track the growth of plants sown.

Minister for IT, Industries, and MAUD, KT Rama Rao said, “Forests are essential to maintain a clean and habitable environment for human life, and emerging technologies have potential to support the afforestation efforts. Being already at the forefront of using drones for new use-cases, we are initiating ‘Hara Bhara’ to plant seeds and increase the forest areas across all the districts of the state.”

