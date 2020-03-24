Telangana Top Cop & His Coronavirus-positive Son Booked for Violating Home Quarantine Rules

Hyderabad: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his son, who recently returned from London and have tested positive for coronavirus, have been booked in Telangana for violating home quarantine rules and venturing out.

The senior police officer’s 23-year old son was the 26th patient to have test positive in the state after returning from London last week. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Health Minister Etala Rajender said Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SM Ali and his son defied the mandatory home quarantine rules despite being issued strict official orders.

Soon after, a case was registered against the duo for wilful negligence and endangering lives of several people under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“This is not a personal issue. It concerns a lot of people, putting their lives at risk. Whoever violates the rule will have to face stringent action and no one will be spared. Take it as a warning from the government that violation of quarantine will have to face severe consequences,” Rajender said on Monday.

After returning from London, the DSP’s son reportedly went out to get a haircut and attended a family function. He travelled to West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on March 19, said a police officer.

The administration has already started tracing contacts of people who could have come in contact with the man. Two gunmen who were accompanying him have also been put under isolation, according to reports.

The Telangana Police on Monday said any person violating and quarantine lockdown rules will have to face penal action.

Like most parts of the country, Telangana has been shut down till the end of the month in bid to curb the rising coronavirus crisis. All public and private transport will remain off the roads. Inter-state borders have also been closed with restricted vehicular movement.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said about 20,000 people, from foreign countries, have come to Telangana since March 1.

Stressing on the importance of home quarantine to control the crisis, the health minister has urged people to follow lockdown rules.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.