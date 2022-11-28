Telangana Tops List of States With Most Liquor, Meat Consumption, Reveals Report

In terms of meat and liquor consumption, Telangana stood on top in the list of states, according to a report submitted by Telangana State Sheep & Goat Development Co-operative Federation Limited to the state government. The National annual per capita consumption of meat in Telangana is 21.7 kg.

The survey on alcohol consumption was conducted by the Union ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The number of boozers in Telangana is higher than that the national average of 17.3 percent, the report revealed.

Meat consumption findings

Telangana has the highest number of non-vegetarians across the country, and as the demand for meat of sheep and goats increased rapidly, the cost of one kg meat hiked from Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,000, the report said.

Telanganites have been eating meat with meals twice or thrice in a week. The production and sales of the meat of sheep and goats recorded at 9.75 lakh tons in the state in the last four years.

According to a recent study, the rate of sheep and goat meat at 1 Kg quantity in the international market is between Rs.600 to Rs.700, whereas the same is sold at Rs. 1,000 at the retail markets in Telangana.

Liquor consumption findings

In terms of liquor consumption, the recent survey shows as much as 19 percent of the Telangana state’s population has been consuming liquor. Findings revealed that it is higher than the national average of 17.3 percent.

According to the National Health Survey, Telanganites consume more alcohol than the boozers in any other state in the country. When it comes to other states, the neighbouring Telugu State Andhra Pradesh as much as 17.3 percent of the entire population has been consuming population where over 65 lakh Andhrites are boozers.

The States such as Chattisgarh (43.5%), Uttar Pradesh (29.5%), Goa (28%), Punjab (25.2%), Delhi (25%), Uttarkhand (23.2%), Madhya Pradesh (21.4%), Odisha (18.9%) and West Bengal (18.2%), according to the findings of the survey based on the percentage of alcohol consumers of the total population in the respective states.

China Tops list of countries with most kinds of non-veg meals

China topped the list of top 10 countries with all kinds of meat dishes across the globe. India is also in the list with the Hyderabad Biryani, Chicken Stew and Appam, and Butter Chicken. In Italy, five non veg meals including Lasagna, Ossobuco alla Milanese, Panzanella Salad, Focaccia and Caponata are consumed.

In Mexico, flavours such as Garlic Beef Enchiladas, Steak Tortillas and Zesty Tacos are consumed. In Korea, Kimchi and Bibimbap are consumed. In Spain Croquettes, Tortilla Espanola and the famous bean stews are consumed. In Turkey, recipes such as Kebap, Lahmacun and Baklava are consumed.

Japan attracts one’s tastebuds with Soba, Onigiri and Domburi. The USA has most consumption of BBQ Sauce Ribs, Buffalo Chicken Wings and Tex-Mex Foods. The last country in the list is Greece with dishes like Taramasalata, Tomatokeftedes, Pastisada, Lamb Kleftiko and Greek salad.

