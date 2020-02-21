Telangana Tourism Launches Helicopter Services to Vemulawada for Maha Shivaratri

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism department on Friday launched helicopter services to Vemulawada to visit Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shivaratri. The services will available till February 23.

Minister for tourism V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the services from Begumpet airport of Hyderabad.

The packages including Hyderabad to Vemulawada (round trip) will be charged at Rs 30,000 per head including free darshan of Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple.

Other package includes an aerial view of Vemulawada temple for seven minutes costing Rs 3000 per head, and 16 minutes of an aerial view of Vemulawada temple and Mid Maniar dam costing Rs 5500.

Earlier, the tourism department had provided helicopter services to Medaram Jatara.

“We have got good response for helicopter services for Medaram. About 1000 people were utilized. The same response will continue for Vemulawada too,” Minister Srinivas Goud said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation-TSRTC arranged special buses to Vemulawada from Hyderabad and all major towns in the state.​

