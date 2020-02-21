Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Tourism Launches Helicopter Services to Vemulawada for Maha Shivaratri

The packages including Hyderabad to Vemulawada (round trip) will be charged at Rs 30,000 per head including free darshan of Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:February 21, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana Tourism Launches Helicopter Services to Vemulawada for Maha Shivaratri
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism department on Friday launched helicopter services to Vemulawada to visit Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shivaratri. The services will available till February 23.

Minister for tourism V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the services from Begumpet airport of Hyderabad.

The packages including Hyderabad to Vemulawada (round trip) will be charged at Rs 30,000 per head including free darshan of Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple.

Other package includes an aerial view of Vemulawada temple for seven minutes costing Rs 3000 per head, and 16 minutes of an aerial view of Vemulawada temple and Mid Maniar dam costing Rs 5500.

Earlier, the tourism department had provided helicopter services to Medaram Jatara.

“We have got good response for helicopter services for Medaram. About 1000 people were utilized. The same response will continue for Vemulawada too,” Minister Srinivas Goud said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation-TSRTC arranged special buses to Vemulawada from Hyderabad and all major towns in the state.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram