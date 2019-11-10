Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

Telangana Transport Employees' Unions to Intensify Agitation from November 11

Employees would hold protests in front of residences of MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the ruling TRS on November 11 and on November 12, three union leaders would launch an indefinite fast.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Telangana Transport Employees' Unions to Intensify Agitation from November 11
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The 37-day-old indefinite strike by the transport employees in Telangana pressing various demands would be intensified from November 11, the unions announced on Sunday.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)-Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader E Ashwathama Reddy said the agitating employees would hold protests in front of the residences of parliamentarians and members of legislative assembly and council of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) across the state on November 11 and on November 12, three union leaders would launch an indefinite fast here.

On November 13, they would lodge a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Women in Delhi over alleged repression of the employees since the launch of strike. He said they would organise road blockades across the state on November 18.

Nearly 48,000 employees of the corporation have been on an indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana, demanding merger of RTC with the government transport department, pay revision, among others.

Taking a tough stand on the strike, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said under no circumstances would the RTC be merged with the government. Terming the stir as "illegal," he had said it caused immense inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, the protesting employees took out rallies at different places and raised slogans against the TRS government.

Condemning Saturday's police action on the employees and others who took part in the 'Chalo Tank Bund' protest across the state, he said there was no Maoist participation as alleged.

"RTC workers and members of different political parties voluntarily took part in the agitation. There were no Maoists. It was unfortunate and sad that such allegations were made," he said.

He also denounced the detention and house arrest of leaders of different political parties ahead of the 'Chalo Tank Bund' protest. Police had taken thousands of protesters into preventive custody in the city and other parts of the state ahead of the protest march on Saturday.

According to police, TSRTC employees' unions, who were supported by some frontal organisations of Maoists and their friendly organisations and opposition political parties hurled stones at the police and injured seven personnel.



