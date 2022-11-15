Telangana: Tribal Village Sees Suspicious Deaths Due to Kidney Diseases, Cancer; Reason Unknown

A tribal village in Telangana has been registering human deaths due to kidney diseases and cancer with unknown reasons. Gujjal Thanda, a tribal village with a population of 1,000 people in Gandhari Mandal of Kamareddy district is located within a distance of 35 km to the district headquarters.

Though the tribal village was surrounded by hillocks with greenery in a healthy atmosphere, on an average each member of a family in the village has been suffering with kidney related diseases or cancer. The tribal natives of the village one after another become bedridden due to life threatening diseases and within months they died.

According to them, as many as 12 persons died due to cancer and at least 40 persons died due to kidney related diseases so far.

When News18 contacted, one of the villagers Pandari said that most of the persons in the Thanda have been suffering with the damage of kidneys, cancer, decline in the count of platelets and decline in the count of white cells.

Pandari has said that he has spent Rs.12 lakh on the medical treatment to his father at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. He has to sell out his one-acre-land to collect money to pay bills at the hospital.

Pandari said that each house hold in the village has been spending an amount of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 to come out from the disease with unknown reasons for the past two months.

Though they brought the issue to notice of the grievance cell at the Collector’s office, no official came to the village to take preventive measures from the diseases, the villagers alleged.

They are requesting the authorities concerned with folded hands to find out the reasons behind the disease and save them from the life threatening disease at the earliest.

Read all the Latest India News here