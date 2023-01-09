T'gana Tribal Woman Keeps 62-yr-old Tradition Alive, Drinks Over 2 Kg of Oil for Peace at Local Festival

Sticking to the 62-year-old tradition of the annual five-day-long fair Khamdev Jatara held at Narnoor mandal headquarters in Adilabad district, a tribal woman drank two and a half kg of sesame oil for peace and prosperity.

The annual festival is held on the day of the full moon day in the month of Pushya, a sacred month of the Hindu calendar year. Mesram Nagubai, from Koddepur village of Jivithi taluk in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, the paternal sister of the Thodasam clan, started the annual festival by drinking a large quantity of sesame oil. Later, the members of the temple committee felicitated her.

The members of the Thodasam clan worship Lord Kamdev as their family deity. According to the tradition of the clan, one of the paternal sisters of the clan has to drink a large quantity of homemade sesame oil during the annual festival over a period of three years.

They believe that carrying forward the tradition will provide good produce to farmers and will bring happiness and harmony to the community. According to them, the tradition began way back in 1961. Since then, as many as 20 paternal sisters of the clan have fulfilled the tradition successfully. Now it is the turn of Mesram Nagubai to fulfil the tradition by drinking sesame oil in the coming two years. Along with scores of devotees from Telangana and Maharashtra, Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan, Asifabad MLA Atram Sakku took part in the event.

Speaking on the effects of such practices on bodies, Dr Rahul of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad said while it depends on the stamina of the body, drinking too much quantity of oil or food items will show a negative impact on one’s digestive system. “One can vomit by consuming a huge quantity of oil in a go," he said, adding such consumption will also lead to health problems in future.

