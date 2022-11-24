Telangana Tribal Woman Sets Example With Start-Up Business, Says 'Goal is to Empower Women'

A tribal woman from Telangana has been inspiring many unemployed youth by running a leaf-plate cottage industry on her own. Her life-time goal is to provide employment to more women by expanding her cottage industry. She is also creating awareness among people on consuming food items in plates made of leaves.

Srilatha is a native of Bheemaram mandal headquarters in Mancherial district, Telangana. She wanted to manufacture plates with Moduga tree (Palash/Butea Monosperma) to lead the life without working under anyone. She came to know that the state government will provide training to the entrepreneurs to start small scale industries.

When contacted by News18, Srilatha said, “I have been supplying the leaf-plates to surrounding districts including Hyderabad, Jagtial and Karimnagar districts and neighbouring Maharashtra. My life-time goal is to provide employment to more women and empower them by expanding the leaf-plates cottage industry in near future."

With the encouragement from the Rural Development department officials, she took training in preparing leaf-plates at National Instituted

of Rural Development (NIRD) in Hyderabad. She took a loan from the credit savings society and purchased machines to manufacture leaf-plates.

She started the leaf-plates cottage industry with one machine and four women, 4 years back. At present, she is running the industry on her own with two machines. She is also utilizing the social media in order to expand her business. She also in the mission of creating awareness among the people on the health benefits of eating foot items in leaf-plates.

She has been collecting the Moduga tree leafs, to manufacture leaf-plates, from forest area near Peddaiah Chinnaiah Gutta in Dandepalle mandal, Mancherial district. She also manufacturing leaf-plates made of Almond leaves and Tendu leaves.

As the leaf plates made with paper as base they are thick in comparison with normal leaf plates. The machine made leaf-plates are in a uniform size and shape as the stitched leaves are kept in the machine by placing them on carton. The machine made leaf-plates are well suited to use at all functions including marriages.

