Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Over 9L Students Get Manabadi Intermediate Result

The TS Inter Result 2020 for 1st year and 2nd year has been released by State Education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy at board headquarters in Vidhya Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad. More than 9.5 lakhs students had appeared for the examination this year. The Telangana board released the Manabadi TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year results on its official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

While checking the score, students should tally their name, roll number, father’s name as stated on the admit card. Students who aren’t satisfied with the mark obtained in a particular subject can raise a complaint on the official website. To address such issues, the Telangana board has come up with a Board of Intermediate Grievance Redressal System (BIGRS). Students can register their issue at bigrs.telangana.gov.in. The examination body will activate the link soon after declaring the result.

The examinations were conducted in 1339 exam centres. The Board had set up a team of 25,550 invigilators to make sure that there are no unfair means used during the examination. Candidates who have BSNL landline connection will be able to receive their Telangana TS Inter 1sy Year, 2nd Year Board Result 2020 by dialing 1100. Others can simply dial 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

TS inter second year results: How to Check



Step 1. Visit the official portal – tsbie.cgg.gov.in



Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section



Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display



Step 4. Click on the title



Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button



Step 6. Your results will be displayed



Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference



Students should require to score at least 33% marks to pass the examination for both Class 11 and 12. Students who have failed to secure the passing marks will be given one more chance to clear the examination by appearing for the TS Inter Advanced Supplementary examinations 2020. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from July 11 to 18. The practical exams will begin from July 1 to 4 in two sessions.