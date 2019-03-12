English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana TS SSC Admit Card 2019 Released at bsetelangana.org. How to Download
The Telangana SSC examinations will be held from March 16 to April 2, 2019. The students appearing for the SSC examinations in Telangana can now download their hall tickets on its official website at bsetelangana.org.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Telangana TS SSC Admit Card 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the TS SSC 2019 Admit Card 2019. The students appearing for the SSC examinations in Telangana can now download their hall tickets on its official website bsetelangana.org. The Telangana SSC examinations will be held from March 16 to April 2, 2019. All candidates sitting for the TS SSC examination must not fail to carry their admit cards to the exam hall, otherwise, they will be eligible for disqualification.
According to the official notification, the TS SSC candidates will be allotted different question paper sets. The Telangana Secondary School Certificate exams will begin from March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2019.
How to download Telangana TS SSC Admit Card 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website at bsetelangana.org
Step 2. Click on the 'TS SSC hall ticket' link displayed on the home page.
Step 3. Enter your SSC roll number and click on submit button
Step 4. The SSC 2019 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5. Download and take a print out for further reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
