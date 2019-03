Telangana TS SSC Admit Card 2019 Released at bsetelangana.org. How to Download

Telangana TS SSC Admit Card 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the TS SSC 2019 Admit Card 2019. The students appearing for the SSC examinations in Telangana can now download their hall tickets on its official website bsetelangana.org . The Telangana SSC examinations will be held from March 16 to April 2, 2019. All candidates sitting for the TS SSC examination must not fail to carry their admit cards to the exam hall, otherwise, they will be eligible for disqualification.According to the official notification, the TS SSC candidates will be allotted different question paper sets. The Telangana Secondary School Certificate exams will begin from March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2019.Step 1. Visit the official website at bsetelangana.org Step 2. Click on the 'TS SSC hall ticket' link displayed on the home page.Step 3. Enter your SSC roll number and click on submit buttonStep 4. The SSC 2019 admit card will appear on the screenStep 5. Download and take a print out for further reference.