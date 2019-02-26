LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card 2019 Released, Check Direct Link Here

The students planning to appear for the examinations can download the admit card through the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card 2019 Released, Check Direct Link Here
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
TSBIE 1st, 2nd year admit card 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall ticket of the TSBIE 1st, 2nd-year examinations.

The students planning to appear for the examinations can download the admit card through the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

The exams for the first year will commence from February 27 and for the second year, it will begin from February 28.

Steps to Download:

Step 1: Log on to the official website bie.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for hall tickets on the homepage
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
