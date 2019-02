Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card 2019 Released, Check Direct Link Here

TSBIE 1st, 2nd year admit card 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall ticket of the TSBIE 1st, 2nd-year examinations.The students planning to appear for the examinations can download the admit card through the official website bie.telangana.gov.in. The exams for the first year will commence from February 27 and for the second year, it will begin from February 28.Steps to Download:Step 1: Log on to the official website bie.telangana.gov.inStep 2: Click on the link for hall tickets on the homepageStep 3: In the provided fields, enter the required detailsStep 4: Click on submitStep 5: Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.